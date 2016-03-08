Gallery: From Messi to Pogba - Top 10 players whose contracts will expire in 2021

Although there are some good players with expiring contract this summer, such as Eriksen and Cavani, next summer will be something else. As highlighted by Corriere Dello Sport , the likes of Messi and Pogba will both expire then.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona and Man Utd will be able to lock down their stars, but they aren't the only ones in this situation. Therefore, for our new gallery piece, we decided to take a look at the top 10 players whose contracts will expire in 2021.

Certainly, the list bodes for an interesting January next year, as it's all about being well prepared in these situations. Stars from the likes of Bayern Munich, Man City and AC Milan are present.

As the transfer window is currently open, there have been a lot of rumours in recent weeks. Of course, given that some players will be available for free in the summer, clubs are working to reach a pre-agreement with the players in question.