Gallery: Italian new era, not only Tonali

Roberto Mancini has called-up Sandro Tonali, the midfielder born in the year 2000 and playing at Brescia in Serie B, for the next two matches of the Italian national team against Portugal and United States.

But the former Chelsea manager is making a big work to renew the Italian national team after the bad figure for not having been qualified for the World Cup 2018 in Russia. Let’s see who the stars of the future of the national side, that in 2006 went up to the top of the world, with the generation of Pirlo, Inzaghi, Totti, Del Piero, Buffon and so on.

Who knows if Mancini will be able to turn the tide and bring a new generation of talents, able to challenge to win the next European Cup 2020 and qualify for the World Cup in Qatar of 2022? We hope so.



Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli