Gallery: Juve's home, away and third kit for the 2020/21 season

As one would expect, the home kit features the white base with black stripes. However, as opposed to this season's, the details on the shirt are gold. The away kit features a darker blue compared to the current one, with white details.

Take a look at the kits in our gallery. The third kit is a bit crazy, featuring an orange base with a pattern of black spots, certainly attracting attention.

We are only in November 2019, but the kits of Juventus for next season have seemingly already been designed. On the Twitter account 'La Maglia Bianconera', the first photos of the kits for next season have been revealed.