Gallery: Juve's new fourth kit in action against Genoa

During the clash with Genoa this evening, Juventus decided that it was the perfect time to announce their new fourth kit, which came to life as a result of a collaboration with their kit sponsor Adidas. For this one, they have returned to vertical stripes.The shirt features a black and white base, with details of a phosphorescent green which certainly adds a special look to it. If anything, it surely stands out on the pitch, and it doesn't look bad.