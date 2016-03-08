Gallery: Juve's new fourth kit in action against Genoa
30 October at 22:00During the clash with Genoa this evening, Juventus decided that it was the perfect time to announce their new fourth kit, which came to life as a result of a collaboration with their kit sponsor Adidas. For this one, they have returned to vertical stripes.
The shirt features a black and white base, with details of a phosphorescent green which certainly adds a special look to it. If anything, it surely stands out on the pitch, and it doesn't look bad. Check out our gallery to see multiple pictures of the new shirt.
