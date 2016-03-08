Gallery: Juventus in the top ten for jerseys sold - full list
16 October at 23:00
Juventus have exceeded one million in terms of jerseys sold, above all thanks to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. As a result of this, the Bianconeri are included in the top 10 worldwide when it comes to jerseys sold, as compiled by Euroamericas for the 2018/19 season (via IlBianconeri.com).
There is no doubt that the arrival of CR7 has improved the club in every aspect, from increased revenue to the great attention that the Portuguese striker brings to the club week in week out. Of course, it's what you would expect, given that he continues to perform at a very high level.
The Turin side are the only Serie A side in the list, as one would expect given their superiority in the last seven years. However, they are still far behind the top positions in the list, which means there is still work to be done, although some teams just can't be beaten.
The complete top 10 is in our dedicated gallery.
