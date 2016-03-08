Gallery: Juventus inaugurate the JHotel - photos and videos

The players. of course, have their own rooms. However, there is also a section that is open to the public. That way, the Turin side will be able to offer package deals, selling tickets to the games as well as the hotel experience. The hotel is located next to Allianz Stadium.

During an event last night, Juventus revealed the launch of the JHotel, which will be the home of the Bianconeri players ahead of games and anyone who wants to enter the Juve world even just for a short period of time.