Less than a month after the official launch of Juventus' home kit for the 2018-19 season, various outlets on the web claim to have images of the official third kit.Twitter account @La_Bianconeri has unveiled the official third kit, with a photo displaying the complete jersey. The third 2018-19 jersey - produced by Adidas - will feature a unique design with the colours 'carbon' and yellow. There are no dates on when it will be unveiled by Adidas, but most likely very soon.