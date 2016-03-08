...
Gallery - Nerazzurri fans furious with Juve-Inter postponement: 'It's Calciopoli 2.0!'

29 February at 13:30
Today it was officially announced that five Serie A matches including Juventus-Inter Milan have been postponed to May 13 and the Nerazzurri fans have not taken the news too well, also considering the already-postponed matchup against Sampdoria and the overall insecurity about the fixture schedule of Serie A but also the Coppa Italia.
 
Click on the gallery to see some of the most interesting responses of Inter fans to the postponement news on social media.

