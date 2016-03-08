Gallery - Nerazzurri fans furious with Juve-Inter postponement: 'It's Calciopoli 2.0!'

Today it was officially announced that five Serie A matches including Juventus-Inter Milan have been postponed to May 13 and the Nerazzurri fans have not taken the news too well, also considering the already-postponed matchup against Sampdoria and the overall insecurity about the fixture schedule of Serie A but also the Coppa Italia.Click on the gallery to see some of the most interesting responses of Inter fans to the postponement news on social media.