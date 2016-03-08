After scoring against AC Milan and guaranteeing his team the three points, Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to England. The Portuguese forward, in the first of the three rest days granted by Massimiliano Allegri to his players, will be a guest this evening in London for the ATP Finals, one of the most important and expected tennis tournaments of the season. With him, there will also be Brazilian winger Willian from Chelsea.



With him, sitting at the stands, Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Junior.





Emanuele Giulianelli