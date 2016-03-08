Gallery: Serie A clubs ranked by big players trained
31 October at 10:30CIES, the football observatory, have released more data and statistics into the world; this time detailing the amount of players at clubs in either Europe’s 31 top division leagues or Europe’s big-5 leagues that were trained by specific clubs. Following UEFA definition, training clubs are teams where footballers played for at least three seasons between 15 and 21 years.
Overall, Ajax have the most players spread across Europe’s 31 top divisions, with 77 players having come through and trained in the Dutch ranks. Dynamo Kyiv and Partizan are responsible for 69 of the players and Sporting Lisbon and Real Madrid sit in 6th and 7th on 58 and 53 respectively.
Real Madrid also have the biggest output of players currently in the big-5 leagues with 36, Lyon closely behind with 35 and Barcelona rounding off the top 3 with 34.
Scroll through our gallery to see how Serie A clubs ranked in CIES’ list.
