...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Gallery: Serie A clubs send their prayers to Leicester following helicopter crash

28 October at 09:30
Following the devastating helicopter crash outside Leicester's stadium last night, several Serie A clubs have sent their prayers to the team. 
 
The crash occurred shortly after Leicester's game against West Ham, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The helicopter, which belongs to the owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, reportedly lost control just seconds after takeoff, resulting in a devastating crash just outside the stadium. 
 
It is not yet known if the owner was actually on the helicopter, though sources have told BBC that this is the case. Understandably, the football world is in shock, and several Serie A clubs have sent their prayers to the city via social media. Take a look at our gallery for all of the messages. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Frosinone
Milan
Roma
Torino
Cagliari

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.