Gallery: Social media reactions as Dybala downs Lokomotiv

In the summer, the Turin side wanted to sell the Argentine striker but the player didn't want to leave, and thus no transfer materialized. In hindsight, Juve should thank Dybala, who has had a great start to the season.

Check out our gallery for the social media reactions.

Paulo Dybala came to the rescue for Juventus last night, bagging himself a brace in just two minutes to put the Bianconeri 2-1 ahead against Lokomotiv Moscow. Of course, after such a performance, the fans raised him to the roof.