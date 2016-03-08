Gallery: Stat breakdown of Ronaldo’s first months at Juve
31 October at 10:00Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus in July; completing a €110 million switch from La Liga giants Real Madrid in order to sign for the Turin-based club. Ronaldo’s move was dubbed the ‘deal of the century’ as it marked a new era for not only Juventus but Serie A on a whole. Since signing, Ronaldo has had an instant impact at Juventus, with the club only drawing once all season so far – and not losing a single fixture.
Ronaldo has taken little time to settle in and seems to be enjoying life at Juventus. His first few months at the club have not been without drama, however, after the rape allegations made against the forward came to light in the media. Ronaldo continues to strongly deny the allegations – as Las Vegas police reinvestigate the case in hopes of coming to a conclusion.
Ronaldo is putting off-the-pitch troubles at the back of his mind once on the field, giving his all in Bianconeri as he should be for the club. To see a statistical breakdown of Cristiano Ronaldo’s first months at Juventus – scroll through our gallery!
