Gallery: The best Serie A XI so far this season - Nainggolan in, Ronaldo snubbed
15 November at 16:30As the last international break of the year is underway, it's time to take a look at how the Serie A season has gone after 12 rounds of play. In collaboration with the league, Opta have published the best starting eleven so far, which includes a few surprises.
Just as you would expect, there a few Juventus players in the XI. Inter, on the other hand, only have two players despite their impressive start to the season. This is understandable, though, given that the Nerazzurri have done well because of a team effort, and not just individual brilliance.
The big surprise is Radja Nainggolan, who is on loan at Cagliari from Inter. The Belgian has had a very good start to the season, leading his side to a top-four spot as they currently sit in fourth. Ahead of the season, no one predicted the Sardinians to do so well. Despite their poor start, AC Milan also have a player in the line-up.
Take a look at our gallery for the full eleven (a 3-4-1-2 formation)
