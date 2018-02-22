The front page of Liverpool Echo states: "What we do in life, echoes in eternity" along with a photo of the Liverpool captains that previously have lifted the trophy in question. "The joy of the six" is the headline that the Mirror have decided to go with, referring to the number of UCL wins Liverpool could have if they win tonight. Take a look at our gallery for all of the newspapers.

The long-awaited Champions League final will kick-off at 20:45 in Kiev tonight. Here are the headlines of today's English newspapers.