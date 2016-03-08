Gallery: the midfielders Milan are eyeing for January
31 October at 12:15AC Milan have had a good start to their 2018/19 campaign, despite a few minor blips – including Europa League embarrassment against Betis and derby defeat to Inter Milan. Rino Gattuso has been proud of his side so far yet the Rossoneri have shown that they are lacking something when compared with Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan.
Leonardo and Milan will therefore turn to the market in January, in the attempt to sign a central midfielder. Milan were linked with a number of names this summer yet put their eggs in the wrong basket and therefore missed out on any good signings. The Rossoneri did sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea, yet the Frenchman has so far drawn a lot of criticism for his poor performances in red and black.
Over the summer, PSG’s Adrien Rabiot was linked to Milan, as well as Barcelona, Arsenal and Tottenham; whilst Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was also on Milan’s shopping list – yet was a player courted by the elite clubs of Juventus, PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Scroll through our gallery to see a list of the midfielders linked to Milan.
