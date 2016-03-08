Gallery: The most expensive Italian strikers - top ten list

The numbers of the Lazio man are scary: 13 goals in 11 matches. Belotti, on the other hand, has got 'just' five goals with as many games played. In other words, the choice should be obvious now, although a lot can change until the Euros next summer. However, what are the two players worth? And more importantly, besides the two, what other options are there for Mancini? As revealed in our gallery, Immobile actually isn't in the first place, beaten by a youngster who currently is struggling in the Premier League.

Take a look at our gallery to see the list.

Roberto Mancini has decided to go with Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti for the striker's role of his national team. One of the two will be the starter, while the other will be the alternative. In our new gallery, we have decided to list the top ten most expensive Italian strikers, using Transfermarkt for the data.