Gallery: The stats that speak in AC Milan's favour ahead of Genoa clash
30 October at 21:40Tomorrow evening, AC Milan will host Genoa at the San Siro, with hopes of grabbing all three points to put them in fourth place.
Luckily, the Rossoneri have a pretty good record against Genoa, especially at home. For example, Genoa have won only one point against AC Milan in their last three Serie A meetings, after winning four times in their previous five against the Red & Blacks (L1).
Check out our gallery for more stats that speak in AC Milan's favour ahead of tomorrow's clash.
