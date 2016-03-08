Gallery: The top 10 most valuable Serie A squads - the ups and downs

In spite of their good start to the season, Juve's squad isn't enough in one aspect. As revealed by the data of Transfermarkt ( via Ilbianconero.com's list ), the value of their squad has decreased in the past few months, as is the case for a few other teams as well.

Their league rivals Inter, on the other hand, have managed to increase the value of their squad. Of course, this is a result of the transfer market in the summer, as well as the development of some players. Despite the decrease, though, Juve have still done well.

The same can't be said for Napoli, whose squad has also decreased. The Partenopei have struggled big-time at the beginning of the season, just like AC Milan. However, the latter have upped their squad value. In other words, it doesn't say so much about the performances.

Take a look at our gallery to see the full top 10 list.