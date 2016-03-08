Gallery: The top five most wasteful teams in Serie A this season

However, taking a look at shot conversion (Opta via Calciomercato.com), only one of them is high up on the list, namely Inter. The Nerazzurri are joint-first along with Cagliari and Sassuolo with 19%. The Bianconeri, despite being quite clearly the best team so far, are in 9th place with 13%.

Evidently, though, these stats aren't as important for the teams in the top half as it is for those in the bottom half. AC Milan are among the top five most wasteful teams in the league thus far, based on their shot conversion. Given their position, it's not exactly a surprise.

Take a look at our gallery to see the top five most wasteful teams.

The Serie A season has certainly been an interesting one thus far. As anticipated in the summer, Inter and Juventus are fighting for first place, with the Bianconeri currently ahead as a result of their impressive squad depth.