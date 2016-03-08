Gallery: Top 10 goalscorers in Serie A this season - Immobile leads, Ronaldo out

The Lazio striker has had a fantastic start to the season, forming a deadly partnership with Joaquin Correa up front. Immobile has found the back of the net 14 times thus far, which is more than one goal per game. Should he continue like this, then he will be tough to beat in the race.

After a surprisingly slow start to the season, at least in terms of goalscoring, Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on the top ten. As of late, he's been struggling with a knee injury, but if he gets to full fitness, then he shouldn't be ruled out.

As the final international break for the year is underway, it's a good time to take a look at some stats from the Serie A 2019/20 so far. After just 12 games, there is already a clear leader in the Capocannoniere race, namely Ciro Immobile.