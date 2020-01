Gallery: Top 10 most expensive Serie A players - Inter and Juve dominate the list

Certainly, today's prices in the football world are outrageous. On the other hand, the teams that have players that frequently appear in these discussions will be happy with their investments. In Serie A, the list is dominated by two clubs: Inter and Juventus.

Take a look at the top 10 most expensive Serie A players in the gallery. Both have started this season very well, neck-and-neck in the race for the Scudetto. Obviously, this has also affected the value of their players, which is a positive consequence of their success. Despite the high prices, only one Serie A man managed to get into the top 10 in the world.

CIES have published the new ranking ( via IlBianconero.com ) of the most expensive players in the world and Serie A, updated at the beginning of this year. Of course, these types of lists always have to be taken with a pinch of salt, although it paints a rough picture of what the situation looks like.