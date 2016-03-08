Gallery: Top 10 most valuable midfielders in Serie A

Yesterday, it was Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) against Marcelo Brozovic (Inter). This evening, it's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) against Miralem Pjanic (Juventus). Two days of challenges between great midfielders. In Serie A, there are certainly a lot of good players in that department.



Adjusting to the main theme of this weekend's Calcio action, the CM ranking for the week is dedicated to the top 10 most valuable midfielders in the league, using numbers from Transfermarkt. In the list, there are a few surprises.



In the top 10, there are a whopping three players from Napoli (and only one from Juventus), despite their difficulties in recent months. Just missing out on the list, instead, we find the likes of Stefano Sensi and Luis Alberto, headlights of Inter and Lazio.



Emre Can out of Juve's plans? 14th place. Sandro Tonali (Brescia) and the dream of the big? 17th. Kessie (Milan) who is liked in Premier League? 16th. And De Paul (Udinese), the goal of Inter? 21th. But then, who is in the top 10?



Take a look at our gallery to see the list.