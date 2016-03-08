Gallery: Top 11 clubs with the most valuable shirt sponsorship deals

The Bianconeri, having Adidas and JEEP as their sponsors, are in 11th place with a total income of €40m, €23m of which are collected from Adidas. The rest is, therefore, covered by JEEP.

In tenth place, with Nike and Fly Emirates, we find PSG. The French side earns €50m in total from their deals, receiving the same amount from both sponsors.

Tied for the eighth place are two English teams: Tottenham and Man City. Both of them receive €74m in total, wearing Nike. The only difference is the chest sponsor, with Spurs having AIA as opposed to Man City's deal with Etihad.

Check out our gallery to see the full list!

Publishing a thread on their Twitter page, Spanish news outlet AS have revealed the top 11 clubs with the most valuable shirt sponsorship deals, with Juventus being the only Italian side on the list.