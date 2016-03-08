Usually, hairbands are used by athletes who have long hair, thus in need of the band to avoid complications. However, Ronaldo decided to wear it anyway, which sparked some reactions on Twitter. Take a look at our gallery to see a selection of the tweets, along with some pics of the player.

Returning from his injury struggles, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to test a new look during tonight's encounter between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, sporting a hairband. Of course, this was picked up by the football community straight away.