Gallery: Twitter reacts to news of Ibrahimovic-AC Milan agreement

The 38-year-old will sign a six-month contract with the club worth €3m, as reported by our pundit Daniele Longo. There will also be the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months, which depends on conditions relating to his performances.

After a few days of reflection, Ibrahimovic decided to accept the offer. The Rossoneri have had a slow start to the season, and with the addition of the Swede, they will be hoping that things can start moving in the right direction.

Most of the fans, obviously, were very happy when the news dropped. Take a look at our gallery so see some reactions on Twitter.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to return to AC Milan. As his contract with LA Galaxy has expired, he is currently available on a free transfer. According to the latest reports, there are only details missing for the return to the Rossoneri, having accepted the offer of the club.