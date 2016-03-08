Gallery: Twitter reacts to Ronaldo escaping ban

Instead, the Portuguese star will have to pay €20K in fines for his actions, making fun of Atleti's manager Diego Simeone. On social media, the decision has sparked a debate as to whether it was the correct decision or not.

Take a look at our gallery for some reactions to the decision.

Earlier today, it was announced by UEFA that Ronaldo won't be handed a ban for the gesture he directed towards the Atletico Madrid fans after Juve's clash with the Spanish side.