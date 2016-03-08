...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Gallery: Twitter reacts to Ronaldo escaping ban

21 March at 20:50
Earlier today, it was announced by UEFA that Ronaldo won't be handed a ban for the gesture he directed towards the Atletico Madrid fans after Juve's clash with the Spanish side.
 
Instead, the Portuguese star will have to pay €20K in fines for his actions, making fun of Atleti's manager Diego Simeone. On social media, the decision has sparked a debate as to whether it was the correct decision or not.
 
Take a look at our gallery for some reactions to the decision. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.