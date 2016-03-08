...
Gallery: 'Umiliato' - Fans mock Ventura as Italy win and entertain

19 November at 10:30
Italy concluded the Euro qualifiers with a big 9-1 win against Armenia last night, securing their perfect record in the group stage (10/10 wins). In other words, Roberto Mancini's Azzurri are certainly entertaining, unlike a few years ago.
 
Just over two years ago, Italy missed out on the World Cup under the management of Gianpiero Ventura, who completely failed to make them a successful national team. Of course, after yesterday's win, some fans looked back at those times, mocking the manager for his work.
 
Take a look at our gallery to see the photos and reactions.

Comments

