Galli gives his take on AC Milan's transfer market and praises Correa

13 August at 17:00
Former AC Milan player Filippo Galli spoke to Radio Sportiva and spoke about the Rossoneri's transfer market so far.

"Correa? He is a player that Milan is looking for strongly and would be an added value for the squad. So far, Milan has had a great transfer market, giving Giampaolo functional players to his idea of football," he said.

"The team is strong an can fight for the famous return to the Champions League. There are quality players in the middle of the field, so I am very confident. Correa is a player who Giampaolo considers fundamental in his chessboard. It would be nice to satisfy him in everything and for everything, even if it is not easy," Galli added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.