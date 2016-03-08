Galli gives his take on AC Milan's transfer market and praises Correa

Former AC Milan player Filippo Galli spoke to Radio Sportiva and spoke about the Rossoneri's transfer market so far.



"Correa? He is a player that Milan is looking for strongly and would be an added value for the squad. So far, Milan has had a great transfer market, giving Giampaolo functional players to his idea of football," he said.



"The team is strong an can fight for the famous return to the Champions League. There are quality players in the middle of the field, so I am very confident. Correa is a player who Giampaolo considers fundamental in his chessboard. It would be nice to satisfy him in everything and for everything, even if it is not easy," Galli added.