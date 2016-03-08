Galliani attacks FFP: 'Berlusconi's AC Milan would never have existed'
12 April at 19:00Following UEFA's decision to once again investigate AC Milan, the Rossoneri's former CEO Adriano Galliani has attacked FFP on the sidelines of the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour event.
"In my opinion, the system isn't right. We took a club which had gone bankrupt twice and we managed to win the league, the European Cup and the Intercontinental Cup in just three years.
"Today, this would've been impossible. With the rules of Financial Fair Play Berlusconi's Milan, the one that won five Champions League trophies, would never have existed.
"I signed my resignation on April 13th 2017, I'm still a fan of Milan but I won't talk about it anymore. Their management or their owners, a large American fund, will speak about the club," he concluded.
Strong words from Galliani, with regards to the FFP, which is certainly putting a stop to the Rossoneri's initial transfer market plans, at least for now.
Go to comments