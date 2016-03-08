Galliani explains how Monza can emulate Milan
12 June at 15:00Adriano Galliani, CEO of Monza, has spoken to the Corriere della Sera about how he aims to take the Italian minnows up to the top flight of Italian football.
"We have taken on the company costs since July, even though we took over Monza in September. My goal is always to bring the team to Serie A, even if it takes time, but even with Milan we started from the bottom and then climbed to the top of the world."
