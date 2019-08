Galliani: 'I hope Milan gets back to the Golden era..'

Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani hopes that the rossoneri go back to their glory days of the 1960s.In an interview that Galliani gave to Corriere della Sera , he talked about the situation of all the top Italian clubs and that included Milan.He said: "Inter won the treble in 2010 and the following year Milan won the scudetto. Then eight years of Juventus domination. I hope that Milan can return to the golden phase of the Sixties when both teams won two Champions Cups. I hope that it becomes the Italian locomotive also in football as it is in the economy."On Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, the Italian said: "Fabio and Beppe are two friends, of their diatribes I have only read him newspapers. As for me, I remember the challenge with Luciano Moggi to grab Nesta, one of the strongest defenders in history".On Mauro Icardi's situation, he said: "The case is amplified by the machismos that governs the world of football. If Wanda speaks, a hurricane is unleashed but if great agents like Mino Raiola or Jorge Mendes had the same behavior, no one would have anything to complain. Icardi is very strong, if I could I would take it immediately."