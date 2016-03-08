Galliani: 'I hope Milan gets back to the Golden era..'

Galliani Milan sguardo
18 August at 14:20
Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani hopes that the rossoneri go back to their glory days of the 1960s.

In an interview that Galliani gave to Corriere della Sera, he talked about the situation of all the top Italian clubs and that included Milan.

He said: "Inter won the treble in 2010 and the following year Milan won the scudetto. Then eight years of Juventus domination. I hope that Milan can return to the golden phase of the Sixties when both teams won two Champions Cups. I hope that it becomes the Italian locomotive also in football as it is in the economy."

On Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, the Italian said: "Fabio and Beppe are two friends, of their diatribes I have only read him newspapers. As for me, I remember the challenge with Luciano Moggi to grab Nesta, one of the strongest defenders in history".

On Mauro Icardi's situation, he said: "The case is amplified by the machismos that governs the world of football. If Wanda speaks, a hurricane is unleashed but if great agents like Mino Raiola or Jorge Mendes had the same behavior, no one would have anything to complain. Icardi is very strong, if I could I would take it immediately."

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.