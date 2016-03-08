Galliani: 'I tried to get Conte at AC Milan, Sarri was close'

30 July at 15:45
Monza managing director Adriano Galliani has revealed that he tried to sign Antonio Conte at Milan and that Maurizio Sarri was also close to joining Milan recently.

In an interview that he gave to Sportmediaset, he said: "Conte- I courted him a lot, but I never managed to take him. Even Sarri was close to Milan but unfortunately he never came. I'm sure, with these coaches, Juve , Milan and Inter will show a good football, even if the bianconeri remain the favorites for the championship."

On Edin Dzeko's possible move to Inter, he said: "Dzeko is a striker I love very much, I spent a weekend in Sarajevo to bring him to Milan but then the important offer of Wolfsburg came.

On Mauro Icardi, he said: 'Icardi? He's the attacker who intrigues me the most, if he came to Monza he wouldn't the annoyance of moving from Milan."

Inter have already made it clear that they want to sell the Argentine and while Juventus are interested, the nerazzuri see Romelu Lukaku and Dzeko himself as strikers who can take the club forward.



 

