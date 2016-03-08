Galliani: 'Inter have a great coach, they'll challenge for Scudetto'
24 September at 15:35Former AC Milan sporting director Adriano Galliani believes that Inter will challenge for the title under Antonio Conte this season.
The nerazzurri picked up a big 2-0 win over their Milan rivals at the weekend and this kept them at the top of the Serie A table, as they are still unbeaten in the league and have won every single game since the campaign started.
After the Best awards last night, Galliani was talking to the reporters and said: "Derby? I'm as sorry as all the fans, it's natural when you lose a derby like when you lost them and I was the managing director. I was a fan and I remain a fan, passion has nothing to do with work."
"For the championship I see a three-way struggle more tightly than in the past few years, between the Inter, Juventus and Napoli called in alphabetical order. "Conte is a great coach, football is made of professionalism: how teams change managers and players so coaches are also changed. I have some regrets because Inter have a great coach."
