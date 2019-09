Galliani: 'Inter have a great coach, they'll challenge for Scudetto'

Former AC Milan sporting director Adriano Galliani believes that Inter will challenge for the title under Antonio Conte this season.The nerazzurri picked up a big 2-0 win over their Milan rivals at the weekend and this kept them at the top of the Serie A table, as they are still unbeaten in the league and have won every single game since the campaign started.After the Best awards last night, Galliani was talking to the reporters and said: ‚Äč "Derby? I'm as sorry as all the fans, it's natural when you lose a derby like when you lost them and I was the managing director. I was a fan and I remain a fan, passion has nothing to do with work.""For the championship I see a three-way struggle more tightly than in the past few years, between the Inter, Juventus and Napoli called in alphabetical order. "Conte is a great coach, football is made of professionalism: how teams change managers and players so coaches are also changed. I have some regrets because Inter have a great coach."