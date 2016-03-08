Galliani: "Milan? They had the best mercato in Europe with Paqueta and Piatek"
09 February at 19:05In an interview with Radio Deejay, the former Milan director and current Monza CEO Adriano Galliani spoke about his former's sides January transfer market.
"Milan? They are the most strengthened team in Europa. With Paqueta and Piatek, Leonardo has changed the face of the Rossoneri. Leonardo? We often speak because we are friends, but he doesn't need any advice from me," he concluded.
