Galliani: "Milan? They had the best mercato in Europe with Paqueta and Piatek"

09 February at 19:05
In an interview with Radio Deejay, the former Milan director and current Monza CEO Adriano Galliani spoke about his former's sides January transfer market. 
 
"Milan? They are the most strengthened team in Europa. With Paqueta and Piatek, Leonardo has changed the face of the Rossoneri. Leonardo? We often speak because we are friends, but he doesn't need any advice from me," he concluded. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.