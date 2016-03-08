Galliani on San Siro: 'AC Milan and Inter need a new stadium'

Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has shared his thoughts on the San Siro case: "I can't deny that the idea of destroying or just leaving San Siro would be painful for me. The stadium will be vital for the future of both Milan clubs, I think they need a new one".



SAN SIRO - "Renovate San Siro would force both clubs to play in another city for a while. Everybody speaks about the Juventus Stadium but Juve could play in a stadium that was renovated before the Olympics. San Siro can be used for non-football events. I say this as an AC Milan and as a citizen of Milan and I don't want to influence the choices of the mayor".

