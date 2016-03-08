Galliani on San Siro: 'AC Milan and Inter need a new stadium'

Galliani Milan sguardo
28 March at 16:30
Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has shared his thoughts on the San Siro case: "I can't deny that the idea of destroying or just leaving San Siro would be painful for me. The stadium will be vital for the future of both Milan clubs, I think they need a new one".

SAN SIRO - "Renovate San Siro would force both clubs to play in another city for a while. Everybody speaks about the Juventus Stadium but Juve could play in a stadium that was renovated before the Olympics. San Siro can be used for non-football events. I say this as an AC Milan and as a citizen of Milan and I don't want to influence the choices of the mayor".  
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.