Galliani: 'Piatek and Paqueta remind me of Sheva and Kaka'

At the presentation of the Milan Club Parliament, the former managing director of the Rossoneri Adriano Galliani made some words for the reporters present about this former side and rising Roma star Nicolò Zaniolo. "This AC Milan side is a team that I like a lot, which strengthened a lot in January with Piatek and Paquetà and that can fight until the end for the Champions League".



"Piatek? it reminds me Shevchenko. My dream is that he and Paqueta can become the new Sheva and Kaka. Piatek and Paquetà have raised the technical level of the Rossoneri team. Zaniolo? A new star is being born, it seems extraordinary to me, but it is not necessary to mount young people too much. Who does he remind me of? Maybe Tardelli".



Zaniolo scored a brace against Porto in Champions League last night and became the younger Italian footballer to have ever scored two goals in the competition.