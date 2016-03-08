Galliani praises Leonardo and Gattuso: 'Piatek and Paqueta changed AC Milan'
04 March at 11:40Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Gallian spoke to Radio 1 on Monday morning and praised his friend and former AC Milan star Leonardo for his job at the club. "He deserves the praise because the signings of Piatek and Paqueta changed this AC Milan side. The positive results arrive because of Gattuso's excellent job. No other club in Europe reinforced the team as much as AC Milan did in January".
DERBY - "I never miss a game of AC Milan. I think I will attend the derby. I've attended almost every game this season. Milan clubs are back, it's going to be a vital derby for the Champions League race. I hope both AC Milan and Inter will qualify. Icardi? I don't want to judge what happens in other clubs, Marotta is a friend of mine. New stadium? There are plenty of opportunities in Milan. The two clubs must decide if they want to stay at San Siro or build a new one. Fans of Inter and AC Milan are fantastic, nothing happens in derbies, there are never incidents".
Go to comments