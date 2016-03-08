Galliani remembers comical Ibra background story: 'He had to pay for the dinner'

Adriano Galliani spoke in a long interview with Gazzetta dello Sport today. The former CEO of AC Milan talked mainly about Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who officially rejoined the club yesterday, and remembered a funny background story from the summer of 2010 when the Swede first joined the Rossoneri.



"We were having dinner at the restaurant. When I went to pay, neither of my two debit cards worked. I tried and tried again but nothing. Ibra had to pay and he looked at me in a funny way. But I reassured him: 'keep calm, the money is there'. Then he laughed like a madman," Galliani said.