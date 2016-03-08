Galliani reveals he tried to convince Kaka to join Monza

Former AC Milan CEO, Adriano Galliani, is currently the CEO of Monza; after the club was purchased by former AC Milan patron Silvio Berlusconi. Galliani gave an interview to the La Gazzetta dello Sport, in which he revealed more about the project at Monza, as well as revealing that he attempted to contact Kaka about joining the staff there:"​I take care of the club with the same enthusiasm I had at Milan, and in January we completed 30 market operations: 16 arrivals and 14 departures, I met directors and presidents at my house as I did before. When I called Giuntoli of Napoli for Anastasio, Ancelotti passed me on. We joked, I told him that once we talked about Pirlo and Kaka."Kaka? He told me no. I asked him to come to Monza, but he did not want to leave Sao Paolo and his sons."​I had several offers from other clubs, but I always refused, I could not betray Milan. I was on loan for 31 years, now I'm back home."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.