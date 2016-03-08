Galliani reveals 'official offer' from Monza to Ibrahimovic
15 December at 11:30"Ibrahimovic should come to Monza," Berlusconi said yesterday in a somewhat joking manner but was it a joke? It seems that not and apparently the former AC Milan president would have really made an attempt for the Swedish giant, as confirmed by Adriano Galliani in an interview to Corriere della Sera.
"After president Berlusconi gave me the mandate, I made the proposal to Mino Raiola. Ibra's agent suggested I talk about it directly with Zlatan, who, by the way, I talk with every night," he said.
"I offered him a two and a half year contract. I told him: 'Come to us, stay six months in Lega Pro. Then next year we go up in B and in two seasons we're in A'," Galliani added.
However, Ibrahimovic, despite being flattered by the offer, does not seem willing to accept such a hypothesis, as he would like to end his career in great style in football that counts.
Go to comments