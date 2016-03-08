Gandini: Gazidis wanted me back to Milan, but there weren’t the conditions

An interesting background revealed by the former director of AS Roma, Umberto Gandini, in an interview given to Radio Anch'io Sport on Radio Rai Uno: “Farewell to Roma? Because from a certain point of view, an organizational process that could have been independent from my role came to an end, then I could come back to Milan and we thus found a meeting point with the club ownership to stop the contract prematurely. Unfortunately, or fortunately I could not return to Milan, despite the news have chased long. Gazidis and I have agreed that there were no conditions for my return to society. The ownership has evaluated the pros and cons of each choice. Gazidis is a great professional, Elliott's first choice. He had expressed an interest in the collaboration with me, but the time of the agreements compared with the one of the the official roles, led to a balance that no longer provides for the inclusion of a number two”.

Emanuele Giulianelli