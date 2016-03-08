Gandini: 'Icardi will be better for Napoli than Juventus'

08 July at 16:15
Former Roma CEO and AC Milan technical director Umberto Gandini believes that Mauro Icardi will be a better signing for Napoli than for Juventus.

The Argentine's relationship with Inter has gone down the drains since February when he was removed from the post of the club's captain. He was taken away from the club's first team for a good amount of time.

In a recent interview, Gandini was talking to Tuttosport. He said:  "Icardi is a '93 and a guarantee of goals. It is an opportunity for those who take it, perhaps more for Napoli than for Juventus: the Bianconeri already have Cristiano Ronaldo, certainly given the situation.

"It is better for everyone that the case is resolved quickly: it is the boy, the Inter, who will make the money and the company that hires him, as they are starting all retreats."  

Icardi is expected to leave Inter this summer with Roma, Napoli and Juventus being linked with a move.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.