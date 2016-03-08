Gandini inching closer to AC Milan return after Roma exit
08 October at 18:45There have been speculations and rumours about the matter, but Umberto Gandini now seems destined to return to Milan, where he previously spent 24 years at as the technical director of the Rossoneri.
On September 27 this year, Gandini departed from Roma, the club he joined immediately after leaving Milan in 2016. And now a new detail has emerged that is indicating a return of the director to his former club.
According to Calcio e Finanza, there is no clause non-competition clause in Gandini's contract with the Giallorossi. This emerged from the club's balance sheets. Thus said, Gandini is free to move to Milan and join Ivan Gazidis, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo in the newly-forming management.
During his previous spell at the club, Gandini helped win many trophies, including 3 Champions League titles, 6 Serie A titles, 1 Coppa Italia title and 6 Italian Supercups as well as the FIFA Club World Cup in 2007/08.
