Gandini reveals Giampaolo's mistake at AC Milan and talks Elliott's ambitions
13 October at 22:45Former AC Milan executive Umberto Gandini spoke to Radio 24 (via milanlive.it) today and elaborated on the arrival of Stefano Pioli, on Marco Giampaolo's departure but also about the Rossoneri ownership along with CEO Ivan Gazidis.
"Pioli arrived at the right time. He is a professional, as was Giampaolo. He arrives in a team that has a value, according to the club, higher than the ranking," he said.
"Giampaolo has questioned himself. We all remember the match in Udine: after losing an unwatchable game he said he had asked the players things they could not give him, then he lost 4 games in the first 7.
"You cannot compare the current Milan with the one of a few years ago. It is a team that plays to be among the first, not necessarily the first three. It is in competition with other 4/5 teams that have a very similar value.
"Elliott? Milan has a different ownership from all the others, as we know. Elliott is a fund and has different goals from all other owners. They want to restructure the club and sell it and make the most of their investment.
"Gazidis? I've known him for many years. I told him right away that being CEO in Italy is very different than doing it in England and that he should have put his face on it. Now he has finally decided to do it," Gandini concluded.
