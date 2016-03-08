Ganz: 'Piatek and Paqueta are fundamental for AC Milan. Inter need Icardi'
14 March at 09:00A few days before the Milan derby, former AC Milan and Inter striker Maurizio Ganz spoke to Milannews.it about the upcoming matchup between the two teams as well, as well as the some of the individuals in both teams.
"Milan are in optimal conditions, given that in the last three games they won three times. They struggled a little but still won the matches. Inter comes from a defeat, two draws and a win. Tomorrow they will be engaged in the Europa League, we will see how much physical and mental energy they will lose," he said.
"Perhaps Milan are currently better but the derby is a different game. The best does not always win. It seems like a cliche but it really is like that, these are different games from the others.
"Icardi? I don't know, I only say that in my opinion, Inter need Icardi and Icardi needs Inter. Without the Argentine, I don't think Inter can go to the Champions League. That's my thought.
"Gattuso has done a perfect job since replacing Montella. The work that was done in the second half of last season is conditioning this season, Gattuso has so many merits.
"Piatek? He is devastating, let's hope it can go on like this. Piatek and Paqueta were two fundamental purchases for Milan. The Polish offered his nastiness and awareness. Paqueta gave great quality to Milan's midfield.
"Bakayoko or Biglia? They are two very useful players. A lot will depend on what Gattuso wants. If he needs physicality in the middle of the field, he will play Bakayoko. If he needs more geometry in the midfield, then he will field Biglia," Ganz concluded.
