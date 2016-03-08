Garcia: ‘I will never coach Lazio’

Marseille boss Rudi Garcia claims he will never coach Lazio in his career although he admits a return to Serie A is possible. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Roma star said: “I hope I will be back in Italy one day. However, I feel well at Marseille and I hope to remain here for as much time as possible. If one day the club won’t need me anymore, I’d be glad to return to Italy. I had a chance to coach Inter but then Marseille showed up. Lazio deserve respect, the same respect that their fans have always given me. However, there is only a club in Rome for me and I could never coach Lazio.”

