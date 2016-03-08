Marseille have another Italian swoop in mind after

As we reported earlier this month, OM also want to add Moise Kean, who was seen as an alternative to Mario Balotelli when the Southern French side was still courting Super Mario.

Unable to agree to terms with the former Inter and Liverpool man, Marseille gave up on him, but were still able to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma for €30 million.

But Garcia also wants Kean from Juventus, something confirmed by Radiomercato, who claim that the two clubs have already spoken. Juventus aren’t enthusiastic about losing him, while Kean, 18, has already dropped a hint about appreciating a move to Provence.

How? Three days ago, on August 26th, a video was posted on social media “welcoming” Kean to Marseille, something typical for transfer targets.

What did Kean do? He “liked it”, provoking a sensation among Marseille fans. The teenager scored four goals on loan last season, and could very well be surplus to requirements at the J Stadium with the likes of CR7 joining.