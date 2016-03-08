Gareth Bale: Madrid forward considering big money move to China?
21 April at 17:00According to what has been reported by the Sunday Mirror, Gareth Bale is considering a Real Madrid exit and may be tempted to leave the club for money. The Mirror suggests that Bale is open to a move to China, the USA or the UAE, with his days at Real Madrid looking to be numbered.
Reportedly, Bale wants a weekly salary of around €600,000 if he were to leave Real Madrid and an exit cannot be completely ruled out.
Bale has scored just eight goals in 26 appearances in La Liga this season and Zinedine Zidane left Madrid last summer over the club's reluctance to sell Bale - before returning in the past months after the failures of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.
