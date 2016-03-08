Gareth Bale has eyes only for Tottenham,

Don Balon write that the 28-year-old wants to return to the Premier League all right, but wants to go to North London. He has been linked with Manchester United, who are reportedly ready to spend as much as €85 million on him.



Bayern Munich are also known to be interested.

Despite Real Madrid losing Zinedine Zidane - who was preferring Marco Asensio and Isco over the Welshman - Bale is still intent on returning to England.

Don Balon claim (via 101greatgoals) that the scorer of a decisive brace in the Champions League final is willing to reject the Red Devils’ bids for him, though it appears that Spurs are offering less for him.

Bale has long been linked to a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, despite scoring 13 Liga goals this season. Injuries and lack of form have plagued his last two campaigns, with Florentino Perez reportedly plotting to sell him in order to sign a new generation of strikers, including Eden Hazard.